 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

In the nick of time, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin finally puts away Springfield Lanphier 63-57

  • 0

Regulation was not enough time to decide a winner here, but Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin finally eeked out a 63-57 victory over Springfield Lanphier on February 25 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

In recent action on February 18, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Normal and Springfield Lanphier took on Decatur Eisenhower on February 15 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. For a full recap, click here.

Springfield Lanphier showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 11-8 advantage over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin as the first quarter ended.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's shooting moved to a 59-57 lead over Springfield Lanphier at halftime.

People are also reading…

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 4-0 stretch over the final period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfers ride giant waves in Portugal's Nazare

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News