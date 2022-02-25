In the nick of time, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin finally puts away Springfield Lanphier 63-57

Regulation was not enough time to decide a winner here, but Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin finally eeked out a 63-57 victory over Springfield Lanphier on February 25 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Springfield Lanphier showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 11-8 advantage over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin as the first quarter ended.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's shooting moved to a 59-57 lead over Springfield Lanphier at halftime.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 4-0 stretch over the final period.

