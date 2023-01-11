 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Indianapolis Crispus Attucks mows down Urbana 66-44

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Indianapolis Crispus Attucks put away Urbana 66-44 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Indianapolis Crispus Attucks and Urbana squared off with January 12, 2022 at Indianapolis Crispus Attucks last season. For results, click here.

Recently on January 6, Urbana squared off with Bloomington in a basketball game. For more, click here.

