It took an extra action before Pleasant Plains could beat Pittsfield 59-56

Regulation was not enough time to decide a winner here, but Pleasant Plains finally eked out a 59-56 verdict over Pittsfield for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 3.
The start wasn't the problem for Pittsfield, as it began with a 12-7 edge over Pleasant Plains through the end of the first quarter.
Had this been a prize fight, the Saukees would've earned the judge's decision at halftime, with a 23-17 lead on the Cardinals.
Pleasant Plains broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 37-34 lead over Pittsfield.
Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Cardinals and the Saukees locked in a 49-49 stalemate.
Pleasant Plains' train of momentum chugged along the first overtime-period tracks with a 10-7 points differential.
