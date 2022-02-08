Jacksonville claims gritty victory against Springfield 48-40

Jacksonville broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Springfield 48-40 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 8.

The start wasn't the problem for Springfield, who began with a 10-5 edge over Jacksonville through the end of the first quarter.

Jacksonville's shooting jumped to a 19-12 lead over Springfield at the intermission.

Springfield took the lead 30-29 to start the fourth quarter.

Jacksonville put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing Springfield 19-10 in the last stanza.

