Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Danville Kentucky School For The Deaf 56-35 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 4.

In recent action on January 24, Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf faced off against Jacksonville Westfair Christian. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.