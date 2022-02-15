Jacksonville overcomes Jerseyville Jersey in competitive affair 39-33

Jacksonville upended Jerseyville Jersey for a narrow 39-33 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 15.
Jacksonville fought to a 21-16 intermission margin at Jerseyville Jersey's expense.
Jerseyville Jersey moved ahead of Jacksonville 24-23 to start the fourth quarter.
Jacksonville put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing Jerseyville Jersey 16-9 in the last stanza.
