Jacksonville overcomes Jerseyville Jersey in competitive affair 39-33

Jacksonville upended Jerseyville Jersey for a narrow 39-33 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 15.

Jacksonville fought to a 21-16 intermission margin at Jerseyville Jersey's expense.

Jerseyville Jersey moved ahead of Jacksonville 24-23 to start the fourth quarter.

Jacksonville put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing Jerseyville Jersey 16-9 in the last stanza.

Recently on February 8 , Jacksonville squared up on Springfield in a basketball game . For more, click here.

