Jacksonville survived Springfield in a 58-57 win that had a seat-squirming feel on February 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Jacksonville a 10-7 lead over Springfield.

The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Senators inched back to a 21-20 deficit.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Jacksonville and Springfield locked in a 37-37 stalemate.

The Crimsons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-20 edge.

Last season, Jacksonville and Springfield faced off on February 8, 2022 at Jacksonville High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 27, Springfield faced off against Springfield Lanphier . Click here for a recap. Jacksonville took on Decatur MacArthur on January 31 at Jacksonville High School. For a full recap, click here.

