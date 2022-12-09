Jacksonville Routt Catholic earns solid win over Waverly South County 58-39

Saddled up and ready to go, Jacksonville Routt Catholic spurred past Waverly South County 58-39 in Illinois boys basketball on December 9.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic jumped in front of Waverly South County 18-13 to begin the second quarter.

The Rockets registered a 28-22 advantage at halftime over the Vipers.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Rockets avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 17-4 stretch over the final quarter.

