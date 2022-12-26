Jacksonville Routt Catholic earns stressful win over Athens 42-39

Jacksonville Routt Catholic walked the high-wire before edging Athens 42-39 at Athens High on December 26 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The first quarter gave Jacksonville Routt Catholic a 15-9 lead over Athens.
A half tie at 21-21 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Jacksonville Routt Catholic moved in front of Athens 32-29 to begin the final quarter.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 21, Athens faced off against Lewistown and Jacksonville Routt Catholic took on Virden North Mac on December 21 at Virden North Mac High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.