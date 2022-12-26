Jacksonville Routt Catholic earns stressful win over Athens 42-39

Jacksonville Routt Catholic walked the high-wire before edging Athens 42-39 at Athens High on December 26 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Jacksonville Routt Catholic a 15-9 lead over Athens.

A half tie at 21-21 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic moved in front of Athens 32-29 to begin the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.