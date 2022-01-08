Jacksonville Routt Catholic engulfs Hardin Calhoun in flames 68-30

Jacksonville Routt Catholic earned a convincing 68-30 win over Hardin Calhoun in Illinois boys basketball action on January 8.
Recently on December 30 , Jacksonville Routt Catholic squared up on Concord Triopia in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Jacksonville Routt Catholic opened with a 19-6 advantage over Hardin Calhoun through the first quarter.
Jacksonville Routt Catholic's shooting breathed fire to a 44-14 lead over Hardin Calhoun at the intermission.
The Rockets' rule showed as they carried a 60-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
