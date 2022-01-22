Jacksonville Routt Catholic finds small margin for win in tilt with Griggsville-Perry 53-47

Jacksonville Routt Catholic topped Griggsville-Perry 53-47 in a tough tilt in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Tornadoes authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Rockets 37-34 at the end of the first quarter.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic's kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 19-10 scoring edge over Griggsville-Perry.

