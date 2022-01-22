 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jacksonville Routt Catholic finds small margin for win in tilt with Griggsville-Perry 53-47

  • 0

Jacksonville Routt Catholic topped Griggsville-Perry 53-47 in a tough tilt in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Tornadoes authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Rockets 37-34 at the end of the first quarter.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic's kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 19-10 scoring edge over Griggsville-Perry.

Recently on January 10 , Jacksonville Routt Catholic squared up on Concord Triopia in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News