 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jacksonville Routt Catholic outduels New Berlin in spellbinding affair 30-26

  • 0

Extra action was required before Jacksonville Routt Catholic could retire New Berlin in a 30-26 OT victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 29.

Last season, Jacksonville Routt Catholic and New Berlin faced off on February 23, 2022 at Jacksonville Routt Catholic High School. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 21, New Berlin faced off against Madison and Jacksonville Routt Catholic took on Virden North Mac on December 21 at Virden North Mac High School. Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams struggling to 'relax' after retiring from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News