Jacksonville Routt Catholic overcomes New Berlin in competitive affair 40-38

A sigh of relief filled the air in Jacksonville Routt Catholic's locker room after Wednesday's 40-38 win against New Berlin in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 23.
The Pretzels authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Rockets 9-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Had this been a prize fight, New Berlin would've earned the judge's decision at intermission, with a 19-11 lead on Jacksonville Routt Catholic.
New Berlin enjoyed a 30-21 lead over Jacksonville Routt Catholic to start the fourth quarter.
In recent action on February 19, Jacksonville Routt Catholic faced off against Pawnee and New Berlin took on Springfield Lutheran on February 19 at New Berlin High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
