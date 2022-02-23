Jacksonville Routt Catholic overcomes New Berlin in competitive affair 40-38

A sigh of relief filled the air in Jacksonville Routt Catholic's locker room after Wednesday's 40-38 win against New Berlin in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 23.

The Pretzels authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Rockets 9-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, New Berlin would've earned the judge's decision at intermission, with a 19-11 lead on Jacksonville Routt Catholic.

New Berlin enjoyed a 30-21 lead over Jacksonville Routt Catholic to start the fourth quarter.

