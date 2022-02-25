Jacksonville Routt Catholic severs Concord Triopia's hopes 51-38

Jacksonville Routt Catholic charged Concord Triopia and collected a 51-38 victory at Concord Triopia High on February 25 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The start wasn't the problem for Concord Triopia, who began with a 9-7 edge over Jacksonville Routt Catholic through the end of the first quarter.

The Rockets registered a 14-13 advantage at intermission over the Trojans.

The third quarter gave the Rockets a 28-19 lead over the Trojans.

