Jacksonville Routt Catholic severs Concord Triopia's hopes 51-38

Jacksonville Routt Catholic charged Concord Triopia and collected a 51-38 victory at Concord Triopia High on February 25 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The start wasn't the problem for Concord Triopia, who began with a 9-7 edge over Jacksonville Routt Catholic through the end of the first quarter.

The Rockets registered a 14-13 advantage at intermission over the Trojans.

The third quarter gave the Rockets a 28-19 lead over the Trojans.

Recently on February 19 , Jacksonville Routt Catholic squared up on Pawnee in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

