Jacksonville Routt Catholic slips past Virden North Mac 47-43

Jacksonville Routt Catholic fans held their breath in an uneasy 47-43 victory over Virden North Mac on December 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic opened with a 12-6 advantage over Virden North Mac through the first quarter.

The Panthers drew within 19-18 at halftime.

Virden North Mac came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the final quarter over Jacksonville Routt Catholic 35-30.

The final quarter was decisive for the Rockets, as they climbed out of a hole with a 47-43 scoring margin.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.