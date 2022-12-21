 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Herald & Review is partnering with CEFCU who are sponsoring 375 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic slips past Virden North Mac 47-43

  • 0

Jacksonville Routt Catholic fans held their breath in an uneasy 47-43 victory over Virden North Mac on December 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic opened with a 12-6 advantage over Virden North Mac through the first quarter.

The Panthers drew within 19-18 at halftime.

Virden North Mac came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the final quarter over Jacksonville Routt Catholic 35-30.

The final quarter was decisive for the Rockets, as they climbed out of a hole with a 47-43 scoring margin.

In recent action on December 16, Virden North Mac faced off against Piasa Southwestern and Jacksonville Routt Catholic took on Waverly South County on December 9 at Jacksonville Routt Catholic High School. Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Carlos Correa agrees to 12-year, $315 million deal with Mets despite agreement with Giants

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News