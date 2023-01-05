Jacksonville Routt Catholic soars over Carrollton 53-31

Jacksonville Routt Catholic's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Carrollton 53-31 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Jacksonville Routt Catholic opened with a 20-11 advantage over Carrollton through the first quarter.
Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Hawks climbed back to within 29-22.
Jacksonville Routt Catholic charged to a 45-26 lead heading into the final quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Rockets added to their advantage with an 8-5 margin in the closing period.
The last time Jacksonville Routt Catholic and Carrollton played in a 68-38 game on January 6, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on December 28, Carrollton faced off against Athens and Jacksonville Routt Catholic took on New Berlin on December 29 at New Berlin High School. For results, click here.
