Jacksonville Routt Catholic soars over Carrollton 53-31

Jacksonville Routt Catholic's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Carrollton 53-31 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic opened with a 20-11 advantage over Carrollton through the first quarter.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Hawks climbed back to within 29-22.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic charged to a 45-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Rockets added to their advantage with an 8-5 margin in the closing period.

