A sigh of relief filled the air in Jacksonville Routt Catholic's locker room after a trying 57-48 test with Beardstown in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 16.

Beardstown showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-9 advantage over Jacksonville Routt Catholic as the first quarter ended.

The Tigers took a 25-22 lead over the Rockets heading to the intermission locker room.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 40-31 lead over Beardstown.

The Rockets and the Tigers each scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Beardstown faced off against Havana . Click here for a recap. Jacksonville Routt Catholic took on Mt Sterling Brown County on Feb. 10 at Mt Sterling Brown County High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.