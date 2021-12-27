Jacksonville Routt Catholic tackles Raymond Lincolnwood 62-17

Jacksonville Routt Catholic's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Raymond Lincolnwood during a 62-17 blowout for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 27.
The Rockets jumped in front of the Lancers 17-4 to begin the second quarter.
Jacksonville Routt Catholic's shooting roared to a 36-6 lead over Raymond Lincolnwood at the half.
Jacksonville Routt Catholic's might showed as it carried a 52-13 lead into the fourth quarter.
