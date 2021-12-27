Jacksonville Routt Catholic tackles Raymond Lincolnwood 62-17

Jacksonville Routt Catholic's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Raymond Lincolnwood during a 62-17 blowout for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 27.

The Rockets jumped in front of the Lancers 17-4 to begin the second quarter.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic's shooting roared to a 36-6 lead over Raymond Lincolnwood at the half.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic's might showed as it carried a 52-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.