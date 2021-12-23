Jacksonville Routt Catholic takes down Petersburg PORTA 57-30

Jacksonville Routt Catholic controlled the action to earn a strong 57-30 win against Petersburg PORTA in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 23.
The first quarter gave Jacksonville Routt Catholic a 29-17 lead over Petersburg PORTA.
