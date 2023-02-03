Saddled up and ready to go, Jacksonville Routt Catholic spurred past Greenfield 59-46 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Greenfield started on steady ground by forging a 16-14 lead over Jacksonville Routt Catholic at the end of the first quarter.

The Rockets kept a 29-24 halftime margin at the Tigers' expense.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic darted to a 44-37 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rockets put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Tigers 15-9 in the last stanza.

In recent action on January 27, Jacksonville Routt Catholic faced off against White Hall North Greene. For more, click here.

