Jacksonville Routt Catholic unloads on Liberty 49-18

Jacksonville Routt Catholic built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 49-18 win over Liberty in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Jacksonville Routt Catholic a 17-2 lead over Liberty.

The Rockets' offense pulled in front for a 30-9 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic stormed to a 42-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Rockets, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-4 fourth quarter, too.

