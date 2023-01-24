 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jacksonville Routt Catholic unloads on Liberty 49-18

Jacksonville Routt Catholic built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 49-18 win over Liberty in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Jacksonville Routt Catholic a 17-2 lead over Liberty.

The Rockets' offense pulled in front for a 30-9 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic stormed to a 42-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Rockets, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-4 fourth quarter, too.

Last season, Liberty and Jacksonville Routt Catholic faced off on March 4, 2022 at Liberty High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 17, Jacksonville Routt Catholic faced off against Griggsville-Perry. For results, click here.

