Jacksonville Routt Catholic wins tense tussle with Concord Triopia 45-37

A tight-knit tilt turned in Jacksonville Routt Catholic's direction just enough to squeeze past Concord Triopia 45-37 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Concord Triopia showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 10-4 advantage over Jacksonville Routt Catholic as the first quarter ended.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic's offense darted to a 19-14 lead over Concord Triopia at the half.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic's edge showed as it carried a 30-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

