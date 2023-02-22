The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Jacksonville didn't mind, dispatching Chatham Glenwood 64-56 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 22.

Jacksonville jumped in front of Chatham Glenwood 11-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Crimsons' shooting moved in front for a 23-18 lead over the Titans at halftime.

Jacksonville jumped to a 40-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Crimsons maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 28-24 in the fourth quarter.

