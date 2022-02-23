Jacksonville slips past Taylorville 35-33

With little to no wiggle room, Jacksonville nosed past Taylorville 35-33 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 23.
Taylorville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-4 advantage over Jacksonville as the first quarter ended.
Taylorville took a 12-9 lead over Jacksonville heading to the intermission locker room.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Crimsons and the Tornadoes locked in a 20-20 stalemate.
Conditioning showed as the Crimsons outscored the Tornadoes 15-13 in the final period.
In recent action on February 15, Taylorville faced off against Auburn and Jacksonville took on Jerseyville Jersey on February 15 at Jerseyville Jersey High School. For a full recap, click here.
