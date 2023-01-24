Jacksonville Westfair Christian denies Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf's challenge 61-46

No quarter was granted as Jacksonville Westfair Christian blunted Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf's plans 61-46 in Illinois boys basketball on January 24.
In recent action on January 13, Jacksonville Westfair Christian faced off against Alton Mississippi Valley Christian and Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf took on Peoria Quest Charter on January 10 at Peoria Quest Charter Academy. Click here for a recap.
