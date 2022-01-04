Jacksonville's convoy passes Normal University 58-44

Saddled up and ready to go, Jacksonville spurred past Normal University 58-44 on January 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Recently on December 29 , Jacksonville squared up on Marion in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
