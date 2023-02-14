Jerseyville Jersey survived Jacksonville in a 59-55 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 14.

Jacksonville started on steady ground by forging a 14-9 lead over Jerseyville Jersey at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers' offense moved in front for a 27-23 lead over the Crimsons at halftime.

Jerseyville Jersey jumped to a 42-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Crimsons' 20-17 advantage in the fourth quarter.

