Maroa-Forsyth wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 66-38 victory over Buffalo Tri-City in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on Feb. 11, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Argenta-Oreana . For results, click here. Buffalo Tri-City took on Edinburg on Feb. 10 at Buffalo Tri-City High School. Click here for a recap.

