Joliet Central's convoy passes Springfield 56-45

Joliet Central collected a solid win over Springfield in a 56-45 verdict in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Springfield authored a promising start, taking a 22-13 advantage over Joliet Central at the end of the first quarter.

The Senators proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 28-18 advantage over the Steelmen at the half.

Joliet Central broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 50-28 lead over Springfield.

The Steelmen's advantage was wide enough to weather the Senators' 17-6 margin in the final quarter.

