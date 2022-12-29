 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Joliet Central's convoy passes Springfield 56-45

Joliet Central collected a solid win over Springfield in a 56-45 verdict in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Springfield authored a promising start, taking a 22-13 advantage over Joliet Central at the end of the first quarter.

The Senators proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 28-18 advantage over the Steelmen at the half.

Joliet Central broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 50-28 lead over Springfield.

The Steelmen's advantage was wide enough to weather the Senators' 17-6 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Springfield and Joliet Central squared off with December 28, 2021 at Joliet Central High School last season. Click here for a recap

Recently on December 16, Springfield squared off with Decatur MacArthur in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

