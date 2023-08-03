COACH OF THE YEAR

Justin Bozarth has lived nearly his whole life in Tuscola.

He was a graduate in 2004 from Tuscola High School and, after playing college basketball at Lake Land College, he came back to the community to coach.

He moved up through the ranks at Tuscola as an assistant with the girls program and coaching junior high basketball before taking control of the Warriors varsity team for the past six seasons. Last season was Tuscola’s best in decades, with Bozarth earning H&R Area Coach of the Year honors after leading the Warriors to a 31-7 record.

"Just to have the opportunity to lead the varsity basketball team in your own high school, it's just special to me," Bozarth said.

Bozarth faintly remembers supporting the 1988-89 team that made the state semifinals, and watching the program while he grew up. Now he’s leading that program and giving back to the community that raised him.

"I was a little kid — three years old at the time. I don't have vivid memories of those games, but I've got so many memories of watching so many talented players and talented teams, throughout the years, just play," Bozarth said. "To now think of the future, so many kids in our community are going to have those same memories of this past year's team. They'll kind of live on with them."