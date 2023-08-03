TUSCOLA — Jordan Quinn and Tuscola boys basketball had a large task to replace with the departure of Jalen Quinn — Jordan's older brother.
Jalen graduated and went to play for Loyola-Chicago, so it was Jordan’s turn to take the lead with the Warriors.
"It was kind of my turn to step up and be the leader on the team," said Jordan Quinn, a junior who had started as a sophomore with his brother the season before. "So a lot of people didn't know what to expect for our team, and that included me before the season started, because we didn't know what we'd be like with a lot of people on the team having to step up make a difference."
Jordan and the Warriors were able to do more than make it on their own. He averaged 13.8 points and 7.3 rebounds to lead Tuscola to its first state Final Four since 1988-89. He's the Herald & Review All-Area Player of the Year after cementing his own legacy at Tuscola.
"I thought the run we made was phenomenal and I had such a great time and we're looking to hopefully make a run again this year," Quinn said.
The most memorable performance was from Tuscola’s sectional final win over Atamount. In a four-overtime thriller, Quinn had 33 points and 10 rebounds while the Warriors held on to punch their ticket to the Class 1A state semis at the State Farm Center.
"We were down kind of dead in the water a couple of different times in the first couple overtimes and regulation, and every time we needed a basket he was making a shot," Tuscola coach Justin Bozarth said. "Some of them were, you know, pump fakes, sidestep 3s ... some of them were, you know, attacking at the basket. But it's just like, every time we needed a basket, he somehow made a play and just kind of kept us in it."
Quinn also led the football team to a 9-3 record and a state quarterfinal appearance as the starting quarterback. He’s focusing on football recruiting currently and wants to play football in college after he finishes his prep career in both sports next season.
"You just kind of look at his high school career and he's just continued to get better and evolved as a player across all of his sports," Bozarth said. "It's just really fun to watch his progression, but so much of that can just be attributed to his work ethic and his willingness to want to get better."
Jordan reached new heights this season while Jalen became a starter with the Ramblers as a freshman. But they both worked together growing up in Tuscola to aid each other's respective rises.
During COVID shutdowns they would work out together. They each saw each other's first dunk and grew up competing against one another. That helped Jordan when it became time for him to take the reins this season.
"I mean, growing up having an older brother, and especially having one who's so good at what he does, it gets really competitive," Jordan said of Jalen, who was H&R All-Area Player of the Year the last two seasons. "And it gets frustrating at times, obviously, but because of him, you know, during the COVID year, we did a lot — we got a lot closer that year. And we we worked out almost every single day together, and he really pushed me to be the great player I am now.
"Without him, I would not be as good as I am now. There's ups and downs — and there's obviously a lot more ups. But he pushes me to be a lot better."
COACH OF THE YEAR
Justin Bozarth has lived nearly his whole life in Tuscola.
He was a graduate in 2004 from Tuscola High School and, after playing college basketball at Lake Land College, he came back to the community to coach.
He moved up through the ranks at Tuscola as an assistant with the girls program and coaching junior high basketball before taking control of the Warriors varsity team for the past six seasons. Last season was Tuscola’s best in decades, with Bozarth earning H&R Area Coach of the Year honors after leading the Warriors to a 31-7 record.
"Just to have the opportunity to lead the varsity basketball team in your own high school, it's just special to me," Bozarth said.
Bozarth faintly remembers supporting the 1988-89 team that made the state semifinals, and watching the program while he grew up. Now he’s leading that program and giving back to the community that raised him.
"I was a little kid — three years old at the time. I don't have vivid memories of those games, but I've got so many memories of watching so many talented players and talented teams, throughout the years, just play," Bozarth said. "To now think of the future, so many kids in our community are going to have those same memories of this past year's team. They'll kind of live on with them."