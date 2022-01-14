Just a bit better; Farmer City Blue Ridge slips past Broadlands Heritage 57-49

Farmer City Blue Ridge didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Broadlands Heritage 57-49 at Broadlands Heritage High on January 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 7, Broadlands Heritage faced off against Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond and Farmer City Blue Ridge took on Toledo Cumberland on January 7 at Toledo Cumberland High School. Click here for a recap
