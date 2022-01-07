Just a bit better; New Berlin slips past Auburn 50-49

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but New Berlin wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 50-49 over Auburn in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for Auburn, who began with an 18-9 edge over New Berlin through the end of the first quarter.

The Trojans came from behind to grab the advantage 28-21 at halftime over the Pretzels.

Auburn enjoyed a 41-37 lead over New Berlin to start the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.