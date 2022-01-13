Just a bit better; Taylorville slips past Effingham 36-34

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mighty close, mighty fine, Taylorville wore a victory shine after clipping Effingham 36-34 in Illinois boys basketball on January 13.

Had this been a prize fight, the Flaming Hearts would've earned the judge's decision at half, with a 20-18 lead on the Tornadoes.

The Tornadoes' kept the advantage through the final quarter with an 18-14 scoring edge over the Flaming Hearts.

