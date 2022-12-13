Just a bit better: Tremont slips past Heyworth 78-71

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Tremont wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 78-71 over Heyworth in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 13.
Last season, Heyworth and Tremont faced off on January 22, 2022 at Tremont High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 2, Heyworth squared off with Bloomington Cornerstone Christian in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.