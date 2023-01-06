 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kankakee Trinity hustles by Arthur Christian 64-45

Kankakee Trinity pushed past Arthur Christian for a 64-45 win in Illinois boys basketball action on January 6.

Recently on December 28, Arthur Christian squared off with Yorkville Parkview Christian in a basketball game. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

