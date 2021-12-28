 Skip to main content
Kansas Tri-County Coop routs Deland-Weldon 53-30

Kansas Tri-County Coop rolled past Deland-Weldon for a comfortable 53-30 victory on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 18, Kansas Tri-County Coop faced off against Tuscola and Deland-Weldon took on Cerro Gordo on December 17 at Deland-Weldon High School. Click here for a recap

