LeRoy blitzes Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in convincing fashion 59-28

LeRoy handled Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 59-28 in an impressive showing for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 15.

Recently on February 1 , Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley squared up on Minonk Fieldcrest in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

The first quarter gave LeRoy a 14-6 lead over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.

LeRoy's offense moved to a 24-17 lead over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at halftime.

The Panthers enjoyed a mammoth margin over the Falcons with a 42-25 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

