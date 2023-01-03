LeRoy exhales after close call with Clinton 45-37

LeRoy walked the high-wire before edging Clinton 45-37 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 3.
Recently on December 28, Clinton squared off with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.