LeRoy rolled past Farmer City Blue Ridge for a comfortable 82-61 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 16.
In recent action on Feb. 10, Farmer City Blue Ridge faced off against Cerro Gordo. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.