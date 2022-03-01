Lexington finds small margin for win in tilt with Decatur Lutheran 69-61

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Lexington wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 69-61 over Decatur Lutheran in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on March 1.
In recent action on February 23, Decatur Lutheran faced off against Catlin Salt Fork and Lexington took on Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop on February 14 at Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
