Lexington nips Heyworth in scare 66-57

A tight-knit tilt turned in Lexington's direction just enough to squeeze past Heyworth 66-57 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The Minute Men moved in front of the Hornets 21-9 to begin the second quarter.
The Minute Men's shooting took charge to a 36-17 lead over the Hornets at the half.
The Minute Men's control showed as they carried a 40-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
Heyworth rallied in the final quarter, but Lexington skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
In recent action on February 14, Lexington faced off against Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop and Heyworth took on Normal Calvary Christian on February 19 at Heyworth High School. Click here for a recap
