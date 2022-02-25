Lexington nips Heyworth in scare 66-57

A tight-knit tilt turned in Lexington's direction just enough to squeeze past Heyworth 66-57 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The Minute Men moved in front of the Hornets 21-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Minute Men's shooting took charge to a 36-17 lead over the Hornets at the half.

The Minute Men's control showed as they carried a 40-24 lead into the fourth quarter.

Heyworth rallied in the final quarter, but Lexington skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

