Lexington posted a narrow 64-56 win over Decatur Lutheran in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Lexington and Decatur Lutheran squared off with March 1, 2022 at Decatur Lutheran last season. For more, click here.

Recently on Feb. 22, Decatur Lutheran squared off with Argenta-Oreana in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.