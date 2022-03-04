Lexington pounds out steady beat in win over Decatur St. Teresa 43-36

Lexington topped Decatur St. Teresa 43-36 in a tough tilt in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 25, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop and Lexington took on Heyworth on February 25 at Lexington High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.