Liberty hustles by Jacksonville Routt Catholic in victory 61-47

Liberty handed Jacksonville Routt Catholic a tough 61-47 loss in Illinois boys basketball action on January 25.

Liberty's shooting stomped on to a 38-23 lead over Jacksonville Routt Catholic at the half.

The Eagles' authority showed as they carried a 47-32 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on January 10 , Jacksonville Routt Catholic squared up on Concord Triopia in a basketball game . For more, click here.

