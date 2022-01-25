Liberty hustles by Jacksonville Routt Catholic in victory 61-47

Liberty handed Jacksonville Routt Catholic a tough 61-47 loss in Illinois boys basketball action on January 25.
Liberty's shooting stomped on to a 38-23 lead over Jacksonville Routt Catholic at the half.
The Eagles' authority showed as they carried a 47-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
