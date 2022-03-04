Liberty sprints past Jacksonville Routt Catholic 39-28

Liberty dumped Jacksonville Routt Catholic 39-28 on March 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Liberty and Jacksonville Routt Catholic settling for a 10-10 first-quarter knot.
The Eagles' offense jumped to a 20-14 lead over the Rockets at the half.
Liberty's leg-up showed as it carried a 31-23 lead into the fourth quarter.
