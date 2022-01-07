Lincoln cancels check from Mahomet-Seymour 47-33

Lincoln put together a victorious gameplan to stop Mahomet-Seymour 47-33 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 7.
In recent action on December 29, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Bradley-Bourbonnais and Lincoln took on Granite City on December 29 at Lincoln High School. For more, click here.
