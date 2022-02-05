 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln casts spell on Charleston 51-44

Lincoln poked just enough holes in Charleston's defense to garner a taut 51-44 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 5.

The Railsplitters jumped in front of the Trojans 10-9 to begin the second quarter.

Lincoln kept a 17-16 halftime margin at Charleston's expense.

Lincoln's leg-up showed as it carried a 29-22 lead into the fourth quarter.

Lincoln closed out the win by holding serve in a 22-22 final period.

In recent action on January 31, Lincoln faced off against Effingham and Charleston took on Taylorville on January 28 at Charleston High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

