Lincoln collects skin-tight win against Normal Community West 47-40

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Lincoln nabbed it to nudge past Normal Community West 47-40 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 25.

The first quarter gave the Railsplitters a 12-0 lead over the Wildcats.

Lincoln's offense moved to a 21-16 lead over Normal Community West at halftime.

Normal Community West took the lead 34-32 to start the fourth quarter.

The Railsplitters got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 15-6 to finish the game in style.

