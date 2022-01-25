Lincoln collects skin-tight win against Normal Community West 47-40

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Lincoln nabbed it to nudge past Normal Community West 47-40 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 25.
The first quarter gave the Railsplitters a 12-0 lead over the Wildcats.
Lincoln's offense moved to a 21-16 lead over Normal Community West at halftime.
Normal Community West took the lead 34-32 to start the fourth quarter.
The Railsplitters got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 15-6 to finish the game in style.
