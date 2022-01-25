Lincoln collects skin-tight win against Normal Community West 47-40

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Lincoln nabbed it to nudge past Normal Community West 47-40 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 25.

The first quarter gave the Railsplitters a 12-0 lead over the Wildcats.

Lincoln's offense moved to a 21-16 lead over Normal Community West at halftime.

Normal Community West took the lead 34-32 to start the fourth quarter.

The Railsplitters got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 15-6 to finish the game in style.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.