Lincoln collects victory over Effingham 42-29

Saddled up and ready to go, Lincoln spurred past Effingham 42-29 in Illinois boys basketball on February 11.

Lincoln opened with an 18-4 advantage over Effingham through the first quarter.

The Railsplitters' offense jumped to a 26-13 lead over the Flaming Hearts at the intermission.

Lincoln's reign showed as it carried a 36-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

