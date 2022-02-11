 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lincoln collects victory over Effingham 42-29

  • 0

Saddled up and ready to go, Lincoln spurred past Effingham 42-29 in Illinois boys basketball on February 11.

Lincoln opened with an 18-4 advantage over Effingham through the first quarter.

The Railsplitters' offense jumped to a 26-13 lead over the Flaming Hearts at the intermission.

Lincoln's reign showed as it carried a 36-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on February 5, Lincoln faced off against Charleston and Effingham took on Mahomet-Seymour on February 5 at Effingham High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Friday Q&A! When will Cardinals spring training start? Best team of current Mizzou, SLU and Illinois players?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News