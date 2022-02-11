Lincoln collects victory over Effingham 42-29

Saddled up and ready to go, Lincoln spurred past Effingham 42-29 in Illinois boys basketball on February 11.
Lincoln opened with an 18-4 advantage over Effingham through the first quarter.
The Railsplitters' offense jumped to a 26-13 lead over the Flaming Hearts at the intermission.
Lincoln's reign showed as it carried a 36-21 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on February 5, Lincoln faced off against Charleston and Effingham took on Mahomet-Seymour on February 5 at Effingham High School.
