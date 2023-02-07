Mt. Zion put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Lincoln in a 45-34 decision during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Last season, Lincoln and Mt Zion squared off with January 20, 2022 at Lincoln High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 31, Mt Zion faced off against Taylorville . For more, click here. Lincoln took on Taylorville on February 2 at Taylorville High School. Click here for a recap.

